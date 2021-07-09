UrduPoint.com
Govt Focusing On Auto-development, Use Of Indigenous Raw Material: Khusro

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Govt focusing on auto-development, use of indigenous raw material: Khusro

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Thursday said the government was focusing on auto-development and use of indigenous raw material for industrial boom.

"We are planning to adopt auto-development policy in near future for increasing production," he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said the target was being set to promote localization in a proper manner adding the indigenous raw material usage would help improve manufacturing sector.

Replying to a question, he said there was demand of motorbikes in Afghanistan, Central Asian States and Africa.

He said there was need to capture regional markets for exporting Pakistan made products.

To another question about electric motor vehicles, he said charging stations for e-motor vehicles and bikes would be set up in the markets to fulfill the requirement of electric vehicles.

