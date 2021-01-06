Govt focusing on backward areas development: Federal Minister

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is focusing on backward and deprived areas of the country with a focused approach to ensure balanced development of the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is focusing on backward and deprived areas of the country with a focused approach to ensure balanced development of the country.

This was stated by Federal Minister for States & Frontier Regions Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan while addressing the inaugural ceremony of 132-kV grid station at Kot Shakir in district Jhang on Wednesday.

He said that Pakistan was on growth trajectory when the PPP and the PML-N started politics of loot and plunder. They projected themselves as the government and the opposition, but their ultimate objective was loot and plunder. These political parties wreaked havoc on the country and made it economically a vulnerable state.

However, added the minister, now the PTI government has taken the reins of power. "Our leader is corruption-free and his entire team is working selflessly to facilitate the people, who remained deprived of basic amenities for the last five decades," he added. He said that every government is duty-bound to provide basic amenities including education, health, protection and communication facilities to people. The previous government enjoyed full powers, but provided facilities only to relatively developed areas for their own political motives. This government is concentrating on deprived areas, which were ignored by the previous rulers.

About the grid station, he said that the project had been completed with an estimated cost of Rs 260 million.

It will also resolve the chronic problem of fluctuation of electricity in the area.

He said that 9 more feeders would be attached to the grid out of which seven had been completed, while the remaining two were under progress.

About Thal area, he said that completion of the grid station would catalyse growth which would generate job opportunities for the poor and usher in a new era of progress and prosperity.

He said that a FESCO subdivision would also be created at Kot Shakir to resolve electricity related problems of people at their doorsteps. Apart from that, a NADRA office would also be set up to facilitate people of the neglected area.

FESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Arshad Muneer said that 24-km line had been laid for the grid station. It would not only resolve electricity fluctuation problems in the area but Tehsil Athara Hazari would also get rid of low voltage problem. He said that FESCO was also completing other development schemes with Rs51 million in the area which would help redress overloading, low voltage and fluctuation problems on permanent basis.

"We are also working to provide electricity to 226 villages of the area with an estimated cost of Rs 226 million, while overloaded transformers would also be replaced very soon," he added.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the grid station while notables of the area were also present.