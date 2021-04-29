ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Khan Wednesday said, as per the dynamic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was focusing on the development and communication of Balochistan for provision of the basic amenities to the masses.

The prime minister was giving top priority to the development and welfare of the province and masses, she said while talking to ptv.

The minister said the government was making all-out efforts to provide all modern facilities to Balochistan like other provinces. Measures had already taken to boost economic activities in the province that would pave way toward prosperity and betterment there, she added.

She said the government had launched many welfare projects in the country such as Kamyab Jawan programme to directly issue loans to the youth. Unemployed educated youth belonging to under developed areas of Balochistan would be given jobs to remove their deprives, she maintained.

She said the government was also focusing on transport and connectivity to diminish the miseries being facing by the commuters toward the major cities like Karachi, Peshawar and others.