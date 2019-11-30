Govt focusing on best medical healthcare for patients: Minister

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad said the Punjab government had focused its attention on providing best medical healthcare to common patients without any discrimination and strict monitoring was being carried out of the government hospitals and other medical institutions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad said the Punjab government had focused its attention on providing best medical healthcare to common patients without any discrimination and strict monitoring was being carried out of the government hospitals and other medical institutions.

He stated this while inspecting the Children's Hospital at Jhang Road. MS Dr Habib Buttar, DMS Dr Abid, DMS Dr Fatima and other doctors were also present on the occasion.

The minister inspected the emergency ward and interacted with the parents of children under treatment there. He asked about the medical facilities and performance of the hospital.

The minister also checked the record of the emergency medical treatment and the attendance of the staff.

He directed the doctors and paramedical staff for immediate checkup of the children come in emergency ward and said no delay should be reported in providing medical services.

Later, talking to media, the minister said necessary funds would be provided in the next financial year for completion of the second phase of Children Hospital.

He said the inspections of govt hospitals and other public service institutions were carried out by the provincial ministers to come up the expectation of the public under the direction of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

MS Children Hospital Dr Habib Buttar said during the briefing that more than 2,000 patient children were being checked at OPD daily and emergency medical services were being provided to more than 400 patients daily in this hospital.