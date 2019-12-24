UrduPoint.com
Govt Focusing On Completion Of BRT, Ready To Face Inquiries After Inauguration: Ajmal Wazir

Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Merged Districts Ajmal Wazir Tuesday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was fully focusing on completion of its flagship project Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) and ready to face any kind of inquiries after its inauguration

Briefing the media persons about the decisions taken by the cabinet meeting, Ajmal Wazir said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was regularly monitoring progress of work over BRT on weekly basis, which was expected to be completed in four months.

Briefing the media persons about the decisions taken by the cabinet meeting, Ajmal Wazir said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was regularly monitoring progress of work over BRT on weekly basis, which was expected to be completed in four months.

Its several stations had been completed and handed over to ITS, executing organization of the project, he added.

He said the government was against holding of inquiry by the Federal Investigation Agency or National Accountability Bureau at that stage because any further delay in the project's completion would increase its cost.

"Once the project is completed and opened for general public, we are ready to face all kind of inquiries and probes," Ajmal reiterated.

He said everyone knows that the construction works stops due to non-clearance of bills of contractors.

KP government wanted to avoid this situation which will create hurdles in completion of the project already facing delay.

To a question about giving exact date for completion of BRT project, Ajmal Wazir said within four months this project was expected to be completed.

He said government was not willing to inaugurate an incomplete project and will give a surprise to masses after fully completing this public interested mega project.

