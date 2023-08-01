ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiative Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that the government was focusing to uplift the future of country's skillful youth.

Talking to a ptv news channel, he said the government was committed to refining the skills of the youngsters by training them with new computer technologies.

So that every youth could handle the digital economy which must be given the right direction by giving them such opportunities so that they can contribute to the country's development,he said.

Ahsan informed that, "A grant ranging from Rs5-20 million to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

Youth to utilize their capabilities for the country's development through innovative ideas, besides promoting the culture of entrepreneurship to create more employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled workforce in the country.

He said the laptop scheme would again start very soon for the university students.