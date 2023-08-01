Open Menu

Govt Focusing On Country's Youth Future: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Govt focusing on country's youth future: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiative Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that the government was focusing to uplift the future of country's skillful youth.

Talking to a ptv news channel, he said the government was committed to refining the skills of the youngsters by training them with new computer technologies.

So that every youth could handle the digital economy which must be given the right direction by giving them such opportunities so that they can contribute to the country's development,he said.

Ahsan informed that, "A grant ranging from Rs5-20 million to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

Youth to utilize their capabilities for the country's development through innovative ideas, besides promoting the culture of entrepreneurship to create more employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled workforce in the country.

He said the laptop scheme would again start very soon for the university students.

Related Topics

Ahsan Iqbal From Government Million PTV Employment

Recent Stories

COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agre ..

COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agreement

32 minutes ago
 Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

1 hour ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

2 hours ago
 Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

2 hours ago
Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

3 hours ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

3 hours ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

3 hours ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

3 hours ago
 Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan