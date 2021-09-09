Govt focusing on development of infrastructure: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for CM Punjab Inspection Team Chaudhry Muhammad Ajmal Cheema Thursday said the government was focusing on strengthening infrastructure for city and regional development in the province.

He said this during a meeting with Faisalabad Development Authority Chairman Latif Nazar and Director General Dr Faisal Azeem at the FDA Complex, here on Thursday. He welcomed the proposed master plan for the city and said that such a plan was imperative for development of the city.

He also lauded the operation against illegal housing societies and the encroachment drive, under way currently under the Faisalabad Development Authority, and said that illegal activities could be discouraged only by implementation of law.

Cheema said the government was providing incentives and facilities to the construction industry due to which economic activities had been generated and people were getting employment in the province.

Chairman FDA Latif Nazar said that consultation was being made with all stakeholders including divisional and district administration, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Land Developers to give the final shape to the plan.