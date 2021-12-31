UrduPoint.com

Govt Focusing On Development, Welfare Of Downtrodden: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 08:27 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government was focusing on the development and welfare of downtrodden segments of society.

"The model of Riyasat-e-Madina emphasizes much on taking care of the poor and have-nots in the society", he added.

The prime minister expressed these views while inaugurating Panahgah Lahore here on Ferozpur Road opposite the Lahore General Hospital.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure safe and comfortable stay of the inhabitants of Panahgah by taking all possible measures.

Earlier the prime minister was briefed that Panahgah Lahore with the bedding capacity for 80 males and 20 females was equipped with all modern civic amenities like reception, waiting area, surveillance system, proper kitchen, dining areas for males and female, filtered water, prayer area, sanitation, laundry and electricity back up facility.

Ehsaas Centre, Shuttle Service, facilities for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and separate floor for women are the important features of Panahgah Lahore.

