Govt Focusing On Diversifying Energy Mix: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Govt focusing on diversifying energy mix: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the government was focusing its attention on diversifying the energy mix while tapping of the nuclear power was part of the long-term energy security strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the government was focusing its attention on diversifying the energy mix while tapping of the nuclear power was part of the long-term energy security strategy.

In a post on the social media platform Twitter, he said, "Today I performed the groundbreaking of the eighth nuclear power plant of Pakistan and the fifth nuclear power unit to be built at Chashma. This 1200-MW power project, on completion, will provide clean & affordable electricity to the national grid.

Given the increasing energy needs of the country, the government is focusing its attention on diversifying the energy mix and tapping of the nuclear power is part of our long-term energy security strategy.

"Grateful to China for its continued support to Pakistan in almost all areas of development. Like other sectors, Chinese support has been critical to setting up state-of-the-art nuclear power plants in the country," he added.

