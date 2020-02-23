Govt focusing on empowering women of less privileged areas: Uzma

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The government was working on empowering women of less privileged parts besides achieving targets of planting ten billion trees across the country.

Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Uzma Kardar said that while talking to a private news channel on Sunday.

Allocation of Rs200 billion for Ehsaas Programme, would help improve the lives of the poor women, she added.

She said some 80,000 people would enjoy the interest free loan facility through Ehsaas programme.

About afforestation, she said it was necessary to protect Pakistan from climate change issues.

Uzma Kardar said the PTI government had set targets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for planting one billion trees.

She said the provincial government had made success due to the commitment and vision of the prime minister. In reply to a question, she admitted that there were challenges for the incumbent government.

She said industrialization and public-partnership programmes would help generate job opportunities for youth of the country.