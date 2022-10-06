Govt focusing on flood affectees, controlling price hike rather long marches:Dastagir

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir Khan on Thursday said that incumbent government was focusing its attention on flash flood affectees and to control price hike to provide relief to masses.

he while talking to a private news channel said that government's main focus was to provide relief to people rather than focusing on Imran Khan's long marches as he conducted various marches in the past without gaining any benefit from it.

Dastagir further highlighted "If Khan thinks that long marches with huge crowd could affect on government than he would never succeed as free and fair election would only be held at their specific time and date.

" Imran Khan should remain in limits if he try to crossed limits than he would face the consequences, he added.

He said Imran Khan was a liar and he was spreading chaos and frustration among masses by twisting the facts despite of joining hands with the government to minimize the miseries of flood hit people at this difficult time.