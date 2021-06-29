Govt Focusing On "from Brain Drain To Brain Gain": Governor Balochistan

Governor of Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said after personal interest and conscious efforts, they had reached the point where now intelligent and capable people were happily willing to serve in their own country instead of going abroad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor of Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday said after personal interest and conscious efforts, they had reached the point where now intelligent and capable people were happily willing to serve in their own country instead of going abroad.

"As we are moving from "brain drain" to "brain gain," he said saying measures would be taken to make the situation better and more attractive.

He expressed these views while talking to Ali Akbar Khan, Country Head, Medipol Mega University Hospital, Turkey stationed in Pakistan at Governor House, Quetta.

Vice Chancellor of Bolan Medical University Prof. Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai was also present during the meeting.

On this occasion, the Governor of Balochistan said that as a result of the concerted efforts of the last few years, besides improving the general educational environment in the higher educational institutions of the province, significant progress has been made in terms of quality and discipline in the teaching process.

Examinations are conducted regularly and in a timely manner, he added saying convocations have also been held regularly and a healthy and peaceful atmosphere is developing in the schools.

Governor Yasinzai hoped that if the current situation continues, the universities of Balochistan would soon be counted among the best universities in the country and the region.

He said that Turkey is a developed country among the Muslim countries and has cordial fraternal relations with Pakistan.

Amanullah Khan Yasinzain welcomed the offer of cooperation of Turkish institution for capacity building in higher education institutions of Balochistan and especially in health centers which was positive step for the province.