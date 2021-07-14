Govt focusing on good governance, economic reforms: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was focusing on good governance, economic and institutional reforms

The leaders of Opposition parties had failed to topple the government of PTI because of disintegration, he stated.

"Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto are feeling anxiety and frustration because present government is trying to bring improvement in every sector," he added.

Replying to a question about reforms in national accountability laws, he said there was dire need to revamp NAB laws and for this, Opposition should support the government to achieve the progress.

Commenting on Opposition party leader's derogatory language used in Azad Jammu and Kashmir election campaign, he said it was the responsibility of every politician to adopt decent language for supremacy of the parliament.