Govt focusing on good governance, structural reforms: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Civil Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was focusing on good governance and structural reforms.

Talking in a private news channel programme, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), had been involved in plundering and mismanaging the affairs of the state institutions.

The present government was trying to stabilize the economy besides streamlining the system in other institutions, he said.

About Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam (F) plan to lockdown the Federal capital, the minister said anyone found involved in creating law and order situation, action would be taken against him.

He urged JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to avoid using religious seminaries for personal gains.

To a question, he said the PPP and PML-N had used the JUI-F chief in the past.

Commenting on Kashmir and efforts of the government, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had played vibrant role on raising the plight of Kashmiri people living in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the prime minister would visit China and Russia soon, to apprise the world leaders about massive human rights violations and mass level arrests of the Kashmiri leaders languishing in different jails of India.

The minister appreciated the role of the prime minister for pleading the case of Kashmir and removing the misperception about Muslims, at the world highest forum.

To another question regarding reshuffling in cabinet, he said it was the prerogative of the prime minister to make changes as per the country's need.

He, however said Asad Umer could rejoin the cabinet in coming days.