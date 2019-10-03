UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Focusing On Good Governance, Structural Reforms: Ghulam Sarwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Govt focusing on good governance, structural reforms: Ghulam Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Civil Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was focusing on good governance and structural reforms.

Talking in a private news channel programme, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), had been involved in plundering and mismanaging the affairs of the state institutions.

The present government was trying to stabilize the economy besides streamlining the system in other institutions, he said.

About Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam (F) plan to lockdown the Federal capital, the minister said anyone found involved in creating law and order situation, action would be taken against him.

He urged JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to avoid using religious seminaries for personal gains.

To a question, he said the PPP and PML-N had used the JUI-F chief in the past.

Commenting on Kashmir and efforts of the government, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had played vibrant role on raising the plight of Kashmiri people living in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the prime minister would visit China and Russia soon, to apprise the world leaders about massive human rights violations and mass level arrests of the Kashmiri leaders languishing in different jails of India.

The minister appreciated the role of the prime minister for pleading the case of Kashmir and removing the misperception about Muslims, at the world highest forum.

To another question regarding reshuffling in cabinet, he said it was the prerogative of the prime minister to make changes as per the country's need.

He, however said Asad Umer could rejoin the cabinet in coming days.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Russia Law And Order China Visit Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Government Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

34 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

51 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

1 hour ago

Govt took difficult decisions to stable national e ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Matviyenko Says 'Russophobic' Minority Pu ..

3 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visits quake-hit Mirpur Radi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.