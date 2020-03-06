Govt focusing on good governance: Usman Dar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Friday said the government was fully focused on good governance as it was not feared from opposition.

Talking to a private news channel, he said holding protest was the constitutional right of everyone but it should be held in defined parameters.

He said it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the empower of women of the country and the government had started Kamyab Jawan programme and allocated Rs 25 billion just for women, adding 1.6 million applications of women had received in this regard.

Usman Dar said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples party (PPP) had made the system of accountability and registered the cases against each other but both were criticising the accountability process now.

Replying to a question, he said holding meetings with different political parties was the right of every political party and it was the beauty of democracy.

The SAPM said Muthida Quami Movement (MQM) leadership had clarified that they would not become a part of any movement against government.