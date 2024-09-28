Open Menu

Govt Focusing On Green Energy, Transmission System Upgrades: Awais Leghari

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Govt focusing on green energy, transmission system upgrades: Awais Leghari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said on Saturday that substantial steps were being taken to improve efficiency and reliability of electricity supply in the country.

Addressing a ceremony here, he said the government was actively working on green energy projects, focusing on sustainable solutions to address the country’s energy needs. Leghari underscored the urgent need to upgrade the electricity transmission system to meet current demands and future challenges. He also pointed out that the government was concentrating on alternative energy sources to alleviate reliance on expensive electricity, aiming for a more affordable energy. "We are pushing forward with reforms in the energy sector to ensure better service delivery and operational efficiency," he stated.

The minister mentioned ongoing efforts to standardise electricity tariffs, making them more equitable across different regions.

He stressed the importance of promoting modern technology within electricity distribution companies, which is crucial for enhancing operational capabilities and service quality.

The energy minister also outlined the government's comprehensive strategy to revitalize the energy sector, emphasizing the goal of ensuring a sustainable and economically viable electricity supply for all citizens.

He emphasized that the ongoing advancement of the reform process in the energy sector is crucial for achieving both economic development and environmental sustainability. This reform includes transitioning to renewable energy sources, enhancing energy efficiency, and modernizing infrastructure. By prioritizing these initiatives, the government aims to create a resilient energy system that not only supports economic growth but also addresses pressing environmental challenges.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity All Government

Recent Stories

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

3 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

8 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

21 hours ago
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

1 day ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

1 day ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

1 day ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

1 day ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan