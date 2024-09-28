Govt focusing on green energy, transmission system upgrades: Awais Leghari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said on Saturday that substantial steps were being taken to improve efficiency and reliability of electricity supply in the country.

Addressing a ceremony here, he said the government was actively working on green energy projects, focusing on sustainable solutions to address the country’s energy needs. Leghari underscored the urgent need to upgrade the electricity transmission system to meet current demands and future challenges. He also pointed out that the government was concentrating on alternative energy sources to alleviate reliance on expensive electricity, aiming for a more affordable energy. "We are pushing forward with reforms in the energy sector to ensure better service delivery and operational efficiency," he stated.

The minister mentioned ongoing efforts to standardise electricity tariffs, making them more equitable across different regions.

He stressed the importance of promoting modern technology within electricity distribution companies, which is crucial for enhancing operational capabilities and service quality.

The energy minister also outlined the government's comprehensive strategy to revitalize the energy sector, emphasizing the goal of ensuring a sustainable and economically viable electricity supply for all citizens.

He emphasized that the ongoing advancement of the reform process in the energy sector is crucial for achieving both economic development and environmental sustainability. This reform includes transitioning to renewable energy sources, enhancing energy efficiency, and modernizing infrastructure. By prioritizing these initiatives, the government aims to create a resilient energy system that not only supports economic growth but also addresses pressing environmental challenges.