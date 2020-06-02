Govt focusing on health sector to ensure quality healthcare facilities to people: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to review the health facilities in Swabi hospitals and make them better and more integrated.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Health Dr. Farooq Jamil, Director General Health Services Dr. Tahir Nadeem, Additional Director General Health Services Dr. Shaheen Afridi, Director Public Health Dr. Ikramullah Khan, CEO of Bacha Khan Medical Complex and Medical Director.

During the meeting, the concerned officials briefed the Health Minister on the health facilities at Bacha Khan Medical Complex and the problems being faced by them. It was decided that the hospital administration would activate the Corona Testing Laboratory within the next two weeks.

Similarly, health related missionaries including dialysis machine, ECG machine, portable ultrasound machine and biosafety cabinet for lab will also be provided soon.

It was also decided in the meeting that besides recruiting to address the shortage of health staff in the hospital, staff from other hospitals would also be transferred there while class four employees would be outsourced.

On the occasion, the Health Minister said that the government was focusing on the health sector and during this corona epidemic, our entire focus was on the health department. He said that all the health workers were engaged in saving the lives of the people by risking their lives.

Meanwhile, he termed the incident at Hayatabad Medical Complex as very shocking and said that he was saddened that a doctor on duty was tortured by a man. "We will ensure the safety of doctors," he said. The public is urged to work patiently and cautiously and cooperate with the health staff instead of showing impatience.