Govt Focusing On Improving Living Standard Of People: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 08:40 PM

Govt focusing on improving living standard of people: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that foremost purpose of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was to serve the masses and improve their living standard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that foremost purpose of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was to serve the masses and improve their living standard.

The prime minister said that the government had launched the biggest social welfare programme of the country's history 'Ehsas' to alleviate poverty and provide relief to the people.

He said Insaf Sehat Sahulat card would play a vital role in provision of health facilities to the people.

The prime minister was talking to Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti and Sayed Faiz ul Hassan from Gujranwala division who called on him at the PM Office.

Special Assistant to the PM on Political Affairs, Naeem ul Haq was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting the MNAs informed the prime minister about problems of their respective Constituencies.

The prime minister urged the party MNAs to play a pro-active role in resolving problems being faced by the people of their respective constituencies.

