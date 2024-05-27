Open Menu

Govt Focusing On Infrastructure, Social Development: Nasir Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Govt focusing on infrastructure, social development: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Sindh Minister for Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Monday, said that government was focusing on infrastructure and social development projects that not only meet immediate needs but also contribute to long term national development.

He while chairing a meeting of Sindh Planning and Development Board, directed to gear up process for upgrading public health facilities to ensure the provision of better services to the people.

The minister said that it was vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that facilities should be provided to the public at their doorstep.

Syed Nasir Shah said that visits to the ongoing schemes would be conducted to monitor the progress and ensure their alignment with the set targets and standards.

The meeting was briefed in detail about ongoing and new schemes and was informed that the focus was on key projects to enhance infrastructure and public services to accelerate the provincial development agenda.

The meeting was informed that new projects had been proposed under the planning and development framework, focusing on targeted poverty alleviation strategies and improved social safety net.

The board emphasized the importance of a strong urban policy to effectively manage the challenges and opportunities of urbanization.

Notable infrastructure projects like Swat and MSDP projects were discussed with emphasis on ensuring that these projects are aligned with broader development objectives.

Reforms and improvements in the prisons department to ensure better management and rehabilitation services were discussed in the meeting while the board also reviewed various schemes of the road sector to ensure smooth development and better connectivity.

Chairman Planning and Development Board Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Planning Khair Muhammad Kalwar and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Swat Road Progress Nasir Government

Recent Stories

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce r ..

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors

21 minutes ago
 Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied ..

Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..

46 minutes ago
 Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

1 hour ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

1 hour ago
 PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

3 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

3 hours ago
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

4 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

4 hours ago
 PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

7 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan