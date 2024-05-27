Govt Focusing On Infrastructure, Social Development: Nasir Shah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Sindh Minister for Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Monday, said that government was focusing on infrastructure and social development projects that not only meet immediate needs but also contribute to long term national development.
He while chairing a meeting of Sindh Planning and Development Board, directed to gear up process for upgrading public health facilities to ensure the provision of better services to the people.
The minister said that it was vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that facilities should be provided to the public at their doorstep.
Syed Nasir Shah said that visits to the ongoing schemes would be conducted to monitor the progress and ensure their alignment with the set targets and standards.
The meeting was briefed in detail about ongoing and new schemes and was informed that the focus was on key projects to enhance infrastructure and public services to accelerate the provincial development agenda.
The meeting was informed that new projects had been proposed under the planning and development framework, focusing on targeted poverty alleviation strategies and improved social safety net.
The board emphasized the importance of a strong urban policy to effectively manage the challenges and opportunities of urbanization.
Notable infrastructure projects like Swat and MSDP projects were discussed with emphasis on ensuring that these projects are aligned with broader development objectives.
Reforms and improvements in the prisons department to ensure better management and rehabilitation services were discussed in the meeting while the board also reviewed various schemes of the road sector to ensure smooth development and better connectivity.
Chairman Planning and Development Board Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Planning Khair Muhammad Kalwar and other senior officers attended the meeting.
