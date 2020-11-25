UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Focusing On Molesters' Punishment With Missionary Spirit: RPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:53 PM

Govt focusing on molesters' punishment with missionary spirit: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Faisal Rana, said that he wanted to see molesters behind the bars as incumbent government was working on punishing them with missionary spirit

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO), Faisal Rana, said that he wanted to see molesters behind the bars as incumbent government was working on punishing them with missionary spirit.

Speaking at a high-level meeting of DPOs here on Wednesday, he informed that Prime Minister, Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar were focusing the issue with a missionary spirit.

He stated that police should adopt " Hur Baccha, Apna Baccha" policy in the region adding that it was our duty to safeguard kids from molestation.

Police torture, private torture cells and illegal detention would not be tolerated in four districts which falls under his control, the RPO said and ordered to launch search and combing operations to tighten the noose against outlaws.

The operation, Rana said, should be intelligent based so that it could be fruitful.

District Police Officers(DPOs), Umer Saeed Malik, Hassan Iqbal, Nadeem Rizvi and Faisal Gulzar attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Punjab From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

11 minutes ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

41 minutes ago

Health Promotion Department reviews internationall ..

56 minutes ago

FinTech AD discusses latest developments, hottest ..

56 minutes ago

India extends ban on international flights till ye ..

1 hour ago

Transparency to be ensured in delivering water to ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.