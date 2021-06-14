Govt focusing on nature based solutions for ecosystem: Amin Aslam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Monday said the government was focusing on nature based solutions for ecosystem restoration to benefit people and the planet.

Addressing a webinar orgaizend by WUM Department of Environmental Sciences, in collaboration with Ministry of Climate Change and UNESCO in connection with World Environmental Day, he informed that PTI government was completely committed to playing a leadership role in addressing the issue of climate change, and was working through the "10 billion Trees Tsunami" Project, which will restore and enhance over one million hectares of forest besides several campaigns including restoring mangroves and forests, as well as planting trees in urban settings, schools, colleges, public parks and green belts.

Pakistan has launched Eco-System Restoration Fund for supporting nature based solution to climate change and "Protected Area Initiative"and created green jobs, he stated.

The SAPM said Pakistan was going to start dialogues with some bilateral lenders for debt for nature swap, adding that it will be the first country to go for this financial instrument for their nature performance.

The guest of honor was Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Mr. Malik Amin Aslam and guest speakers were Dr. Shabaz Khan and Ms.Patricia McPhillips.

The webinar was attended by faculty members and students.

Addressing the webinar Prof.

Dr Shabaz Khan(UNESCO , Representative in Beijing) said only with healthy ecosystems they could enhance people's livelihoods, counter climate change and stop the collapse of biodiversity.

Patricia McPhillips (UNESCO), Representative and Director in Pakistan highlighted environmental issues faced by the region and its nature based solutions to protect the ecology�from�adverse impacts of the environmental degradation.

Prof. Dr Uzma Quraishi, Vice Chancellor, the Women University Multan( WUM) in her concluding remarks said that the earth is our home and it is our responsibility to pass it on safely to future generations. She said that every year, the United Nations celebrates World Environment Day and raises awareness for the protection of the environment so that steps can be taken for the survival of the natural environment. This year, Pakistan has been honored to host World Environment Day and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is leading and guiding global environmental activities in this regard.

This achievement is the result of the Government of Pakistan's efforts to protect the environment, the Billion Tree Tsunami and the Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign.

She called upon youth to be the flag bearer of this green movement to make Pakistan greener and prosperous.

At the end panel discussion session comprised on experts discussion was also arranged for discussion on the main theme of webinar. A short documentary on World environmental day was displayed by the students.