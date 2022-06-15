UrduPoint.com

Govt Focusing On Presenting Budget 2022-23: Awais Laghari

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Govt focusing on presenting budget 2022-23: Awais Laghari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Sardar Awais Laghari on Tuesday said that the government did not react unethically even to the opposition's worst criticism.

Talking to the media here, he said that he had prepared the budget speech for last two days but the opposition did not let the Punjab Assembly's proceedings to take place, adding that Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had asked Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz to call Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police Punjab to the Punjab Assembly.

He said that the opposition tried various tactics to disturb the budget session, adding that Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi captured the Punjab Assembly's building. The government would present the budget 2022-23 on June 15 (tomorrow), he maintained.

Talking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Ataullah Tarar said that he took the oath of his office as per the Constitution, adding that Speaker PA had ordered the sergeant at arms to send him out from the Punjab Assembly. He said that a meeting of cabinet was held here at 8:00 pm after which the cabinet referred a summary to Governor Punjab to convene a new session.

He said that PTI MPAs including Mian Mehmoodur Rahseed, Murad Ras, Mian Aslam Iqbal and others wanted the government to end their cases, adding that some people from Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin were recruited in the Punjab Assembly.

Ata Tarar said that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi also prohibited the media to enter into the PA's premises.

The provincial minister questioned the presence of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's son Moonis Elahi in business Advisory Committee for last two days and said that PA's Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, after being hired in grade 7, had been given Grade 22.

He said that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi only wanted to remain in power corridors as he had been the part of alliance of every party. He asked the Speaker PA to come into Assembly's session along with his staff in Aiwan-e-Iqbal and the government would respect them.

Ata Tarar said that the government was focusing on budget 2022-23 so it would not allow anyone to create Constitutional crisis.

