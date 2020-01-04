Govt focusing on providing facilities to people: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's agenda was just to serve people.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's agenda was just to serve people.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said PTI's roadmap, aimed at the progress and welfare of people, was being followed speedily.

He said those who used to raise hollow slogans had become history, adding that now previous age of corruption would not come again.

The CM said with the grace of Allah Almighty, Prime Minister Imran Khan's dream of prosperous Pakistan for coming generations would turn into reality.

He further said the incumbent government believed in practical work not on slogans, adding that reforms were being carried out to improve the system.

Usman Buzdar said such reforms were being brought which would directly benefit people.