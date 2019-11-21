Govt focusing on provision of quality, affordable healthcare to all segments of society: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the present government was focusing significantly on the provision of quality and affordable healthcare to all the segments of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the present government was focusing significantly on the provision of quality and affordable healthcare to all the segments of society.

He was talking to a delegation of Executives from the Global Fund, which led by the Fund's Executive Director Peter Sands called on him here.The Global Fund is working in the healthcare sector of different developing countries for eradicating communicable diseases.

Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr. Zafar Mirza was also present during the meeting.

The delegation while apprising the Prime Minister about company's portfolio and various commitments in the health sector stated that Global Fund was investing in the healthcare system of Pakistan particularly towards eradication of tuberculosis, HIV and malaria.

They also informed about their previous investment in the country for the eradication of TB in Punjab that included establishment of 400 diagnostic units.� The delegation also discussed possibility of increasing its commitment in the country which could be enhanced up to US $ 300 million in the near future.

Highlighting that a significant number of TB cases remain undetected due to ineffective screening mechanism, the delegation shared proposals related to the on-ground execution plan with National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division for effective screening and eradication of TB.

The Prime Minister said that the company might explore linking of the proposed detection and eradication of TB initiative with the prevention and control of other diseases including malaria.

He said that under the "Ehsas" flagship program, some private hospitals had been empanelled, and the proposed initiative could be shared with these hospitals to address the incidence of TB in Balochistan, interior Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab.

Dr. Allah Bakhsh Malik Secretary Health explained the current status of the Global Fund initiatives in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister assured the delegation of all possible cooperation from the government towards effective implementation of the proposed initiative.

The delegation included Ms. Lucia DITIU, Executive Director Stop TB, Urban Weber, Head of High Impact Asia Deptt. Global Fund, Werner Buehler, Sr. Fund Portfolio Manager Pakistan and Ms. Jessica Patera, Portfolio Officer Pakistan.