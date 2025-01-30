Govt Focusing On Public Welfare Projects: Tahira Aurangzeb
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 12:01 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) PML-N leader MNA Tahira Aurangzeb has said that the government was fully committed for the welfare of people, particularly focusing on the deserving class of the society.
During her visit to Punjab Socio- Economic Registry Centers established in Union Council 15 and 16, Tahira urged that maximum people should be registered in the system so that the majority target population could benefit from the government's welfare initiatives.
"The registration process should be made more transparent and easy so that maximum deserving people can benefit from it", she said while passing necessary instructions to the officials at the centers.
She met the staff and citizens present at the center and inquired about the registration process and listened to their problems. She said that the registered citizens would get opportunities to join various welfare schemes of the government, including provision of ration.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema was also accompanying the parliamentarian during the visit.
