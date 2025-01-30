Open Menu

Govt Focusing On Public Welfare Projects: Tahira Aurangzeb

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 12:01 AM

Govt focusing on public welfare projects: Tahira Aurangzeb

PML-N leader MNA Tahira Aurangzeb has said that the government was fully committed for the welfare of people, particularly focusing on the deserving class of the society

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) PML-N leader MNA Tahira Aurangzeb has said that the government was fully committed for the welfare of people, particularly focusing on the deserving class of the society.

During her visit to Punjab Socio- Economic Registry Centers established in Union Council 15 and 16, Tahira urged that maximum people should be registered in the system so that the majority target population could benefit from the government's welfare initiatives.

"The registration process should be made more transparent and easy so that maximum deserving people can benefit from it", she said while passing necessary instructions to the officials at the centers.

She met the staff and citizens present at the center and inquired about the registration process and listened to their problems. She said that the registered citizens would get opportunities to join various welfare schemes of the government, including provision of ration.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema was also accompanying the parliamentarian during the visit.

Recent Stories

In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting cha ..

In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change

12 minutes ago
 Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%

Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%

11 minutes ago
 Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil r ..

Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery

16 minutes ago
 'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansio ..

'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion

16 minutes ago
 Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engin ..

Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineer ..

37 minutes ago
 FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Eng ..

FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers

20 minutes ago
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite ..

Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cult ..

Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs

11 minutes ago
 Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsm ..

Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern tec ..

13 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrati ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of Arab He ..

1 hour ago
 Department of Community Development launches Abu D ..

Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamen ..

Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan