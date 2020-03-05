Govt focusing on reducing interest rate: Ali Nawaz Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday said that incumbent government was focusing on reducing interest rate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ali Nawaz Awan on Thursday said that incumbent government was focusing on reducing interest rate.

He said by reducing interest rate, it would have positive impact on industrial, manufacturing and other sectors, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on performance of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, he said that circular debt had been plummeting, while revenue collection was moving up.

He claimed that inflation ratio was declining in the country.

Expressing dismay over the weak policies of the Pakistan Peoples Party which is running the affairs of Sindh province, said that there was no improvement in infrastructure development.

Ali Nawaz Awan said that Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party were responsible for energy crisis in the country.

He urged both PML-N and PPP to support the government for resolving the genuine issues of the common man. Blame game, he said was not the solution of any problem. It was the collective responsibility of all the political parties to address the issues of the people, he added.