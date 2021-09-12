Govt focusing on serving people: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that negative politics had no value as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government believed in honesty and determination to serve people.

According to official sources here, the CM said in the last three years, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had not raised any hollow slogans but sincerely focused on serving people. He said that those hindering the process of development were actually harming the interest of people and added that those elements had ruthlessly looted national resources in the past.

The PTI government had introduced the vision of development for all, he added. The CM said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was facing confusion and chaos, adding that unfortunately the opposition had attempted to do politics over sensitive issues as well.

He said that the country was heading towards progress and prosperity under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.