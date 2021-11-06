Govt focusing on skill development of youth: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government is concentrating on utilizing its energies in a positive direction for socio-economic development of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government is focusing on better education and skill development of youth to build their capacity and transform them into a great asset.

Talking to Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in Islamabad, he said young people are the real driving force behind any change in society.

The Prime Minister said the government is concentrating on utilizing its energies in a positive direction for socio-economic development of the country.

The Prime Minister directed to take all possible steps to ensure inclusion of youth in every aspect of life in order to help them achieve higher goals.

Earlier, the Special Assistant on Youth Affairs presented two years performance report of Kamyab Jawan Program.

The Prime Minister was informed that over 16,600 concessional loans, worth twenty three billion rupees, have been disbursed since inception of Youth Entrepreneurs Scheme two years ago.

He said under Kamyab Jawan Skill For All Program, more than one hundred thousand scholarships worth 4.7 billion rupees have been awarded.

The Prime Minister was further informed that five more initiatives under Kamyab Jawan Program are being started for the benefit of youth. These include establishment of Kamyab Jawan centers in 106 Universities, Green Youth Movement, Kamyab Jawan Innovation League, Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt sports League and Kamyab Jawan Sports academies and Sports Gala.