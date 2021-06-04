Govt focusing on welfare of people: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that more than 721,000 provincial government employees of grade 1 to 19 would be given 25 percent special allowance from the start of current month (June).

She said this while talking to media here. She said that provincial cabinet had approved Rs 7.1 billion for free medical facilities to the residents of DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions under the Universal Health Insurance Programme.

She said the CM had directed the Health department to ensure free health coverage of the whole population of Punjab by December this year.

The Special Assistant said the cabinet had approved the amendment in the Punjab board of Revenue Act 1957 to early decide revenue cases by withdrawing second review appeal in revenue cases.

It had been principally decided to provide financial assistance to rain-hit Hafizabad, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan and other districts for compensation of death and financial losses, she said.

The SACM said the cabinet also approved amendments in 122 years old Stamp Act of 1899 to authorize BoR to audit private housing societies.

She said the cabinet gave formal approval of Imran Amin as CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority and amended Punjab Arms Rules 2017 to authorize the deputy commissioners for transfer and modification of arms licenses.

Dr Firdous said the cabinet had expressed its concern over the irresponsible behavior of the Sindh government for the sake of point-scoring on the water issue.

The Special Assistant advised the Singh government to cooperate with the Punjab government for improving water monitoring system rather than leveling baseless allegations.

She further said that futile efforts were being made to revive the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

The SACM said that uncle and his niece should first settle their internal disputes before criticizing the government and its policies.

Dr Firdous said that upon the proposal of the Law Minister, the CM had directed the administrative secretaries to consult their respective ministers while finalizing the departmental budget.

She said that the opposition was divided and added that the incumbent government would complete its constitutional term.