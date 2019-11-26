Govt focusing to address environmental issues

Spokesperson Ministry of Climate Change Muhammad Saleem Tuesday said, it was appreciable that incumbent government had specially focused on addressing the environmental issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Spokesperson Ministry of Climate Change Muhammad Saleem Tuesday said, it was appreciable that incumbent government had specially focused on addressing the environmental issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said unavailability of Safe drinking water, polluted air and solid waste management were major issues in Pakistan.

The underground water in most of the parts of the country was polluted which was causing hepatitis and other life threatening diseases, he added The spokesperson lauded, the government had initiated green and clean Pakistan program in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to involve general public in this mega project.

The Federal government would financially and technically assist the campaign, he added.

He said, General Public Awareness was highly imperative for the success of clean and green Pakistan program.

The local people and timber mafia is involved in deforestation. The government should devise a proper mechanism and policies to stop deforestation, he added.