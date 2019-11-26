UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Focusing To Address Environmental Issues

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 06:53 PM

Govt focusing to address environmental issues

Spokesperson Ministry of Climate Change Muhammad Saleem Tuesday said, it was appreciable that incumbent government had specially focused on addressing the environmental issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Spokesperson Ministry of Climate Change Muhammad Saleem Tuesday said, it was appreciable that incumbent government had specially focused on addressing the environmental issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said unavailability of Safe drinking water, polluted air and solid waste management were major issues in Pakistan.

The underground water in most of the parts of the country was polluted which was causing hepatitis and other life threatening diseases, he added The spokesperson lauded, the government had initiated green and clean Pakistan program in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to involve general public in this mega project.

The Federal government would financially and technically assist the campaign, he added.

He said, General Public Awareness was highly imperative for the success of clean and green Pakistan program.

The local people and timber mafia is involved in deforestation. The government should devise a proper mechanism and policies to stop deforestation, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Water Government

Recent Stories

Adnan Akmal’s hundred puts Southern Punjab in st ..

1 minute ago

Mohammad Mohsin, Khalid Usman star with bat and ba ..

8 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, infrastructure projects driving g ..

25 minutes ago

GAC Sharjah celebrates golden jubilee by opening n ..

55 minutes ago

Visa-on-arrival scheme for Emiratis visiting India ..

55 minutes ago

Bangladesh to shut brick kilns as air quality soar ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.