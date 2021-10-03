UrduPoint.com

Govt Focusing To Control Price Hike: Sheikh

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said the government was making all-out efforts to curb the price hike and vowed that it would soon overcome the issue.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form the next government after addressing the challenges of price hike and unemployment.

He said it was the duty of government to provide food items at affordable rates and the mafia who was responsible of price hike, would be held accountable at every cost.

The minister said government committed to hold next elections through electronic voting machines (EVMs) and overseas Pakistanis will be given the voting right in general elections.

He said the people of Sindh had been deprived from basic amenities in the past, but the Federal government was doing its best to address their grievances.

