Govt focusing to promote domestic terrorism: Zulfi Bukhari

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & HRD and Chairman National Tourism Coordination Board Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari Saturday said that said that government was focusing to promote domestic tourism

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & HRD and Chairman National Tourism Coordination board Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari Saturday said that said that government was focusing to promote domestic tourism.

Addressing to business community during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he said that reforms were being introduced in PTDC and rest houses would be dissolved to provinces including GB and Kashmir.

In partnership with Chamber of Commerce and business community, tourism would be promoted as industry, he added.

He said through commercialization of PTDC rest houses, tourism industry would be promoted and major aim was to make government to act as regulator.

A five star hotel would be established at Flashman's Hotel place in Rawalpindi, he added.

Digitalization and reforms were being introduced in FBR aiming to increase the tax net he said, adding "We must understand when reforms are being introduced economy will go slow down." He assured that in next eight months, masses would see a wide difference as economy would take a leap through these reforms.

" The country will not progress without revenue collection and we should think for the future of our new generations," he added.

Zulfi Bukhari lauded RCCI efforts in promoting trade activities in the region and congratulated it for organizing successful business opportunity conference in Malaysia. He asked trades to share recommendations and suggestions to improve local tourism.

To a question, Zulfi Bukhari said that Kashmir issue had been highlighted around the world after the visit of PM Imran Khan to USA.

Earlier, RCCI President, Malik Shahid Saleem gave a short summary on Chamber's key event and activities.

The Chamber had initiated many projects and currently in collaboration with PHA was working on "Glorious Rawalpindi' aiming to beautify historical buildings, improving green belts and face lift to promote domestic tourism, he said.

The RCCI had been organizing exhibitions titled "Made in Pakistan" outside country to promote true image of the country, he added.

Vice Chairperson Standing Committee on Travels and Tourism, Ms Falak Anjam gave a presentation on challenges for promoting tourism and manpower exports.