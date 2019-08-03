UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Focusing To Promote Domestic Tourism: Zulfi Bukhari

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 08:07 PM

Govt focusing to promote domestic tourism: Zulfi Bukhari

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & HRD and Chairman National Tourism Coordination Board Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari Saturday said that said that government was focusing to promote domestic tourism

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & HRD and Chairman National Tourism Coordination board Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari Saturday said that said that government was focusing to promote domestic tourism.

Addressing to business community during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he said that reforms were being introduced in PTDC and rest houses would be dissolved to provinces including GB and Kashmir.

In partnership with Chamber of Commerce and business community, tourism would be promoted as industry, he added.

He said through commercialization of PTDC rest houses, tourism industry would be promoted and major aim was to make government to act as regulator.

A five star hotel would be established at Flashman's Hotel place in Rawalpindi, he added.

Digitalization and reforms were being introduced in FBR aiming to increase the tax net he said, adding "We must understand when reforms are being introduced economy will go slow down." He assured that in next eight months, masses would see a wide difference as economy would take a leap through these reforms.

" The country will not progress without revenue collection and we should think for the future of our new generations," he added.

Zulfi Bukhari lauded RCCI efforts in promoting trade activities in the region and congratulated it for organizing successful business opportunity conference in Malaysia. He asked trades to share recommendations and suggestions to improve local tourism.

To a question, Zulfi Bukhari said that Kashmir issue had been highlighted around the world after the visit of PM Imran Khan to USA.

Earlier, RCCI President, Malik Shahid Saleem gave a short summary on Chamber's key event and activities.

The Chamber had initiated many projects and currently in collaboration with PHA was working on "Glorious Rawalpindi' aiming to beautify historical buildings, improving green belts and face lift to promote domestic tourism, he said.

The RCCI had been organizing exhibitions titled "Made in Pakistan" outside country to promote true image of the country, he added.

Vice Chairperson Standing Committee on Travels and Tourism, Ms Falak Anjam gave a presentation on challenges for promoting tourism and manpower exports.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Imran Khan Prime Minister World Exports Business Hotel Visit Rawalpindi Progress Malaysia Chamber FBR Commerce PTDC Event Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

AJK Govt shows concern over heavy deployment of In ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan beat Qatar in Asian Men U23 Volleyball C' ..

28 minutes ago

Urs of Baba Farid Gunj Shakar to be celebrated on ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns Indian use of cluster ammunition ..

30 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to bring ease in common man's ..

30 minutes ago

Smuggled milk worth Rs 20m recovered in Sialkot

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.