Govt Focusing To Provide Relief To People: Usman Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 05:10 PM

Govt focusing to provide relief to people: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that as the economy got stabled now the government focus was on providing relief to the people.

In a statement, he said the government was making all efforts to control inflation.

He said, "Opposition which is used to do a politics of unrest, itself is facing chaos." The CM said the incumbent government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was endeavoring for the improvement of economy and resolving the problems of the people.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would fulfill all its promises madewith the people, he maintained.

Usman Buzdar said the PTI relations with its allies were exemplary.

Pakistan

