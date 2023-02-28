UrduPoint.com

Govt Focusing To Stabilize Economic Conditions Of The Country: Javed Latif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Govt focusing to stabilize economic conditions of the country: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Tuesday said that the incumbent government focusing on stabilizing the economic conditions of the country aiming to provide relief to the common people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that all the current issues should be discussed and resolved in the Parliament, and Imran Khan was not a part of the Parliament at the moment.

In response to a query, he said Imran Khan abandoned the "Jail Bharo Tahreek" by requesting pre-arrest bails in various cases.

By asking the workers to fill the jail, they themselves were shying away from the process, which was another example of Imran's contradictory actions, he claimed.

"Imran Khan, who gives speeches on the supremacy of law and the constitution, is avoiding facing the law by using different delaying tactics," he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Jail All From Government

Recent Stories

SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about mon ..

SBP to meet on Thursday to make decision about monetary policy

25 minutes ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan in Thoshakhana case

56 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On ‘Ethics, Value ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On ‘Ethics, Values, & Expected Behavior’

2 hours ago
 Ajman&#039;s International Charity Organisation do ..

Ajman&#039;s International Charity Organisation donates AED2 million to &#039;Br ..

2 hours ago
 Dar reiterates Govt's commitment to complete IMF p ..

Dar reiterates Govt's commitment to complete IMF programme

3 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwa ..

Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwait in all areas: Hina Khar

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.