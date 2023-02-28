Govt focusing to stabilize economic conditions of the country: Javed Latif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Tuesday said that the incumbent government focusing on stabilizing the economic conditions of the country aiming to provide relief to the common people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that all the current issues should be discussed and resolved in the Parliament, and Imran Khan was not a part of the Parliament at the moment.

In response to a query, he said Imran Khan abandoned the "Jail Bharo Tahreek" by requesting pre-arrest bails in various cases.

By asking the workers to fill the jail, they themselves were shying away from the process, which was another example of Imran's contradictory actions, he claimed.

"Imran Khan, who gives speeches on the supremacy of law and the constitution, is avoiding facing the law by using different delaying tactics," he added.