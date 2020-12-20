Govt focusing to strengthen sports structure at lower level: Dr Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that for the first time, the incumbent government had launched a comprehensive and well defined sports policy to strengthen sports structure at lower level.

Addressing a press conference, she said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistani youth with countless abilities and the young players had brought laurels for the country in all fields of sports.

An agenda to revive all sport grounds in Punjab would be implemented to provide best sports opportunities to the emerging players, she said.

Dr Firdous said that doors of Governor's house were open for players, adding that yesterday's boxing event which was arranged by renowned boxer Amir Khan and facilitated by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar helped the international players to highlight positive image of the country abroad.

She said that boxer Muhammad Waseem Khan played a significant role in highlighting the soft image of Baluchistan.

The SACM said that it was essential to revive sports grounds for healthy environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Boxer Amir Khan said, he believed that Waseem wouldbecome Pakistan's world champion. He said that Waseem has strength, power andstyle which a good boxer had possessed.