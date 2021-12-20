UrduPoint.com

Govt Focussing On Its Performance: SACM

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

Govt focussing on its performance: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information, Tourism and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Hasaan Khawar said on Monday that unfortunately opposition's shortsightedness doesn't allow it to see beyond its own agenda

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information, Tourism and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Hasaan Khawar said on Monday that unfortunately opposition's shortsightedness doesn't allow it to see beyond its own agenda.

He said the government was fighting and correcting the wrongs of the last 70 years and was focussing on its performance.

Talking to the media here at Jillani Park, the SACM said: "Difficult economic predicament COVID-19 put the world to take difficult decisions. But thrifty decisions taken by the government have put the national economy back on track." "Despite hard reality of prevalent inflation our economic growth is increasing and people are getting jobs," he said.

Hassan Khawar said: "Remittances are at record level today and the PTI government has taken record steps to eradicate air pollution which are also lauded globally." He said Miyawaki forests in city centres as well as the Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme were the project of the PTI government.

Earlier, he visited PHA Headquarters where he met PHA Director General Jawad Qureshi, Chairman Yasir Gillani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan and other senior officials.

Hassan Khawar was briefed in detail about the initiatives and plans of the PHA. He was informed that PHA had planted 53 Miyawaki forests in Lahore city in line with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and as many as 400,000 trees had been planted on 303 kanals of land.

He further informed that more than 90,000 free plants had also been distributed by the PHA while botanical value was being cataloged in various orchards.

The SACM briefed on PHA's annual Calendar and annual development schemes. He appreciated the initiatives and plans of PHA and commended the officers of PHA. "Unfortunately, the city of gardens had been left desolate in the past," he said. "We are committed to restoring its beauty" he assured. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab said that Lahore would be made green again and Miawaki forest project would be promoted as much as possible. He said that all the PHAs would make a business plan which would also increase the revenue and provide better services to people.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Tsunami Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister World Business Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Media All Government Billion Jobs Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General, Russian Prosecutor-General d ..

UAE Attorney-General, Russian Prosecutor-General discuss accelerating cooperatio ..

3 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi expresses grief over death of mother of ..

FM Qureshi expresses grief over death of mother of Malik Aamir Dogar

2 minutes ago
 PBC reschedules elections of District Bar Associat ..

PBC reschedules elections of District Bar Associations to Jan 22, 2022

3 minutes ago
 PTI to win next elections after projection of its ..

PTI to win next elections after projection of its performance: Zartaj

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Kiselev Warns West Against Repeating Cuba ..

Russia's Kiselev Warns West Against Repeating Cuban Crisis in Situation With Ukr ..

3 minutes ago
 Washington Mayor Issues State of Emergency, Restor ..

Washington Mayor Issues State of Emergency, Restores Indoor Mask Mandate

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.