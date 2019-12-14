Govt foils every conspiracy of political orphans: Dr Firdous

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the government was successfully foiling every conspiracy of political orphans to destabilize the country economically and politically.

Talking to the newsmen here, she said the political orphans were hatching anti-democratic conspiracies putting aside the national interests just for the sake of their own personal gains. Dr Firdous said, "The political orphans led by Maulana Fazalur Rehman actually wanted power, adding that they were restless without power like the fish out of water. The minister said the political orphans were trying to promote their negative politics of conflict and confrontation.

She said the national economic indicators were showing positive signs as the government was taking the national economy towards the taking off position followed by effective policies of the government.

She said, "Now winds of economic stability and financial relief for the public are blowing".

Dr Firdous said the government had sent Nawaz Sharif abroad for his medical treatment purely on humanitarian grounds.

She strongly condemned the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) incident and said the Punjab government would make legislation to stop such incidents in future. The Punjab government had given Rs 1 million financial compensation to the grieved families of the tragedy, the minister said and added the government was also givingRs 75,000 to 150,000 for vehicles and belongings damaged in the incident.