Govt Following China's Regulations: Dr Zafar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 10:30 PM

Govt following China's regulations: Dr Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday said the government was following the China regulations as it was taking every step for the people interests.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there were many people who belongs to other countries were also present in China.

He said without permission of China we could not bring out our citizens from there, adding both the governments including Pakistan and China were caring Pakistani students and providing all facilities to them.

He said, he was personally in contact with some Pakistani students and both the governments were fully in-touched with each other in that regard.

