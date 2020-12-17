Govt following law, Constitution to request ECP for early Senate elections: Shibli

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the government, following the law and Constitution, would request the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct the Senate elections before a month of its stipulated time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the government, following the law and Constitution, would request the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct the Senate elections before a month of its stipulated time.

The incumbent government's topmost priority was to hold the Senate polls in effective and transparent manners that's why; the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was opposing it, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said conducting elections through the show of hands was possible under the Article 224 (3) of the Constitution in order to wipe out horse trading and make it more transparent.

He said it was the ECP's discretion to conduct the polls before a month or not.

He reiterated that the government was following all legal procedures to hold the Senate elections through show of hands.

Shibli said the opposition parties especially Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was in dispersions that it could not win some seats in the forthcoming Senate elections through the show of hands process. It was trying to delay the elections through political power shows, but it would fail in do so, he added.

Terming the Senate polls a democratic activity, he said the plunderers and looters had gathered because they were scared of defeat in it.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came into power to run the country's affairs on the pattern of Madina Welfare State and to eliminate the menace of corruption from it.