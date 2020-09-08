UrduPoint.com
Govt Following Merit Policy For All Appointments: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:37 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the PTI government was following policy of merit for all appointments whether in bureaucracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the PTI government was following policy of merit for all appointments whether in bureaucracy.

Newly appointed Inspector General Police Punjab Inam Ghani was a professional, honest and capable officer who uphold or maintain law and order situation in the province while Shoaib Dastgir failed in bringing police reforms in the province, he said talking to a private news channel.

The reason PML-N still enjoys the power in the province because they appointed blue eyed officers in bureaucracy at key positions during their 10 years of rule in the province, said Fawad.

Former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif was involved in Model Town tragic incident in which 16 innocent people had lost their lives, he added.

Fawad Hussain said the last PML-N government was champion of corruption and had launched projects like Orange Line Train for kickbacks and corruption.

Replying to a question, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was enjoying luxurious life at aboard and he should be asked as why he is not coming back to the country to face the corruption charges against him?Nawaz Sharif was waiting for a deal or National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), but he could not achieve it from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan, he claimed.

