Govt following policy of supremacy of law, Constitution: Prime Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government was following the policy of supremacy of law and Constitution as well as accountability without any discrimination.

The lawyers' community had very important role in the provision of justice, he added The prime minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the office-bearers of lawyers' bodies, which led by Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais called on him here.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Special Assistant to PM Shehzad Akbar, Senator Ali Zafar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan were also present.

Members of Pakistan Bar Council Shafqat Mehmood and Ishtiaq Khan, Chairman Executive Committee of Punjab Bar Council Sardar Abdul Basit and Vice Chairman Amjad Iqbal Khan, President of Islamabad High Court Bar Association Zahid Mehmood Raja, President of High Court Bar Association (Multan) Syed Riaz-ul-Hassan Gilani and President of High Court Bar Association (Rawalpind) Sardar Abdul Razzak were part of the delegation.

The delegation of lawyers expressed their commitment of fully supporting the government's policies.