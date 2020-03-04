UrduPoint.com
Govt Following SOPs To Control Spread Of Coronavirus: Ijaz Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:10 PM

Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday said the government had taken preventive measures at all borders and airports to control the spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday said the government had taken preventive measures at all borders and airports to control the spread of coronavirus.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of South Korea Kwak Sung-Kyu who called on him here, said a press release.

"We have ensured proper scanning and checking at the airports," the minister said this while discussing preventive measures being taken for the coronavirus outbreak in different countries of the world.

"All borders are closed and we are making sure that all standard operating procedure (SOPs) were followed to control the spread of this virus.

People who were diagnosed with the virus are on recovery phase," he said.

The ambassador of South Korea appreciated the efforts made by the government of Pakistan to counter the problem of coronavirus.

The foreign office representative said many Pakistani students were pursuing their higher studies in South Korea.

To which the ambassador replied, "We will continue visa facilitation in the upcoming times as well. We have always had good relations between the two countries."Towards the end, the two sides hoped that the bilateral ties would continue to strengthen over time and the ambassador thanked the minister for his time and support.

