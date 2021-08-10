UrduPoint.com

Govt For Basic Facilities To People In Balochistan's Remote Areas

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:26 PM

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha said provincial government was committed to ensure the provision of all basic amenities to the small but scattered population in Balochistan

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Loralai led by Dawood Khan Utmankhel and Haji Hassan at Governor House Quetta on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Governor of Balochistan said people in remote districts of the province are still facing many difficulties due to lack of health, education and basic facilities of clean water.

He said the present government was taking practical steps to provide basic amenities in all the districts of the province, especially in the remote districts which would soon yield positive results.

The delegation apprised the Governor of Balochistan of the problems and difficulties faced by the people of Loralai district.

The Governor listened to their concerns and assured his full support for a lasting solution.

