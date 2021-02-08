UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt For Holding Senate Elections In Transparent Manner: Ch.Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:54 PM

Govt for holding senate elections in transparent manner: Ch.Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussian on Monday said the government was taking steps to hold senate elections in a transparent manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussian on Monday said the government was taking steps to hold senate elections in a transparent manner.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government wanted to hold forthcoming senate elections through open balloting and it would be helpful to stop horsetrading.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only political party of the country which had taken practical action against its own parliamentarians in account of violation of party discipline during the last senate elections.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz should have to review about the statements against the national institutions.

He said that Maulana was using religious card while Maryam Nawaz, during public meetings, targeted the national institutions.

Replying to a question, he said Maryam Nawaz was telling lies before the people as the whole politics of PML-N was based on lies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Government

Recent Stories

SSP initiates inquiry against SHO for his alleged ..

2 seconds ago

UN Humanitarian Office to Provide Aid to 9.6Mln Pe ..

29 seconds ago

National Assembly Speaker to issue letters to thre ..

30 seconds ago

1700 bags wheat seized

32 seconds ago

President briefed about steps taken for population ..

35 seconds ago

Moscow Considers Expulsion of Russian Diplomats fr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.