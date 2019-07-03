UrduPoint.com
Govt For Refurbishing All Bus Stands; Ramps Facility For Special Persons

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:41 PM

Punjab government has ordered all the commissioners to renovate bus/van stands and improve facilities, besides making ramps for disabled persons throughout the province

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab government has ordered all the commissioners to renovate bus/van stands and improve facilities, besides making ramps for disabled persons throughout the province.

In compliance with the order, Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch ordered officials concerned to ensure allocation of sufficient space for parking at all bus and van stands.

Imran Baloch asked all the deputy commissioners of Multan, Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran to monitor all bus and van stands in their respective jurisdiction and send fortnightly monitoring report with prime focus on improving facilities.

He directed Secretaries regional transport authority to visit bus and van stands daily.

Baloch said that ramps should be built at all the bus and van stands to facilitate wheelchair users and ensure clean drinking water and good quality food items.He also directed that there should be adequate seating facilities, electricity and drinking water at all the stands.

