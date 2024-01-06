Govt forms cabinet committee to probe May 9 incidents

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that Imran Khan has been identified as the main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2024) The Federal government on Saturday formed a cabinet committee to probe the May 9 incidents where public and private property were allegedly vandalized by agitated PTI supporters after arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan is identified as the main accused in all the May 9 riot cases.

The authorities issued a notification, and under this, the caretaker federal law and justice minister would lead the committee, with the members including the ministers of interior, information, and human rights.

According to the reports, the committee has the option to include a new member if there need be.

The committee, under the terms of reference (TORs), is tasked with examining the events leading up to the incidents of May 9, 2023, to identify the mastermind, planners, facilitators, and executors.

It would analyze the causes, determine responsibility, and assess the immediate and long-term implications.

The committee would propose preventive measures to avoid the recurrence of such breaches of national security and recommend steps to strengthen the existing legal framework.

The committee would hold its meetings at the secretariat of the interior ministry, and it would be required to submit its report for consideration of the cabinet within fourteen days.

The May 9 incidents took place after arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case. The protests spanned remote and major cities, with the PTI workers expressing agitation over their chairman's arrest. Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad called in the armed forces to maintain law and order.

The army installations incuding the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack on the said day.