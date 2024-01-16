Govt Forms JIT To Probe Malicious Social Media Campaign Against SC Judges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 11:33 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Federal Government on Tuesday constituted a six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in order to investigate the ongoing malicious social media campaign against the Supreme Court judges.
The JIT, headed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing additional director general, included Grade-20 officers of the Intelligence Bureau, Inter-Services Intelligence and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, besides Islamabad deputy inspector general of police and another officer, a Ministry of Interior notification said.
According to the term and conditions, the JIT would ascertain facts behind the malicious social media campaigns attempting to malign the image of the SC judges, identify and bring the culprits to book in accordance with relevant laws and cause presentation of challans in the relevant courts and recommend measures for prevention against the occurrence of such incidents in future.
The JIT would submit a preliminary report to the interior ministry within a fortnight.
FIA Headquarters would provide secretarial support to the JIT, the notification said.
