Open Menu

Govt Forms JIT To Probe Malicious Social Media Campaign Against SC Judges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 11:33 PM

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

The Federal Government on Tuesday constituted a six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in order to investigate the ongoing malicious social media campaign against the Supreme Court judges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Federal Government on Tuesday constituted a six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in order to investigate the ongoing malicious social media campaign against the Supreme Court judges.

The JIT, headed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing additional director general, included Grade-20 officers of the Intelligence Bureau, Inter-Services Intelligence and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, besides Islamabad deputy inspector general of police and another officer, a Ministry of Interior notification said.

According to the term and conditions, the JIT would ascertain facts behind the malicious social media campaigns attempting to malign the image of the SC judges, identify and bring the culprits to book in accordance with relevant laws and cause presentation of challans in the relevant courts and recommend measures for prevention against the occurrence of such incidents in future.

The JIT would submit a preliminary report to the interior ministry within a fortnight.

FIA Headquarters would provide secretarial support to the JIT, the notification said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Supreme Court Police Interior Ministry Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Government

Recent Stories

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

4 minutes ago
 Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

15 minutes ago
 Two police constables injured in firing incident

Two police constables injured in firing incident

24 minutes ago
 Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened ..

Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert

24 minutes ago
 Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in ..

Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera

24 minutes ago
 Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japa ..

Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries

24 minutes ago
Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief

Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief

24 minutes ago
 Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: ..

Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow

45 minutes ago
 PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections

PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan U19 prodigy Ali Raza yearns to be a great ..

Pakistan U19 prodigy Ali Raza yearns to be a great fast bowler

27 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan vis ..

Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan visits Sibi to review poll’s pr ..

45 minutes ago
 Snowfall imperative for tourism promotion: Expert

Snowfall imperative for tourism promotion: Expert

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan