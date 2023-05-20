UrduPoint.com

Govt Forms Judicial Commission To Probe Audio Leaks

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Federal government on Saturday formed a three-member judicial commission, led by Supreme Court senior judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa, to probe the veracity of audio leaks and their impact on the independence of the judiciary.

The commission includes Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

The commission was formed under Section 3 of the Inquiry Commission Act 2017.

The commission will probe the genuineness of the audio leaks and its impact on the independence of the judiciary.

