Open Menu

Govt Forms Task-force To Tackle Water Scarcity Threatening Agriculture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Govt forms task-force to tackle water scarcity threatening agriculture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The federal government has established a high-level task-force to address worsening water scarcity and its impact on Pakistan’s critical Rabi and Kharif crops.

The body, co-chaired by Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik and Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Moeen Wattoo, held its first meeting in Islamabad on Thursday to outline urgent measures.

The task-force discussed strategies including rainwater harvesting, reducing water wastage, and pilot programs for drought-hit farmers. International donor engagement was also highlighted as vital for long-term solutions.

“Our core objective is to develop practical, forward-looking measures to counter both current and future water shortages,” said Dr.

Malik.

He stressed the need to monitor domestic and cross-border water flows, warning that regional uncertainties could disrupt supplies.

Ministers reviewed agricultural and household water demand, causes of recurring shortages, and annual availability fluctuations. The task-force was instructed to analyze 40 years of hydrological data to identify trends and guide policy.

“Understanding historical patterns is essential to mitigate risks,” noted Malik, emphasizing preparedness for potential cross-border flow disruptions.

Water scarcity poses a severe threat to Pakistan’s food security and economy, with agriculture accounting for 90% of freshwater use. The task-force’s findings could shape national water conservation and climate adaptation strategies.

Recent Stories

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

8 hours ago
 NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

1 day ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

1 day ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

2 days ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

2 days ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan